Police in standoff at Edmond hotel with man wanted in Tulsa murder

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers are in a standoff outside an Edmond hotel with a man wanted in a Tulsa murder investigation.
Edmond police say Tulsa police told them the man was at the La Quinta Inn and Suites near Second Street and I-35 on Tuesday.
Edmond and Tulsa officers are there trying to get the man to come out.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
