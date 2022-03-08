Police in standoff at Edmond hotel with man wanted in Tulsa murder

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers are in a standoff outside an Edmond hotel with a man wanted in a Tulsa murder investigation.

Edmond police say Tulsa police told them the man was at the La Quinta Inn and Suites near Second Street and I-35 on Tuesday.

Edmond and Tulsa officers are there trying to get the man to come out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

