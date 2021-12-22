Police asking for help identifying woman burglarizing homes

TULSA, Okla. — Police are asking for your help identifying a woman they say has been burglarizing homes near the 51st and 61st corridor along 1-44 between Lewis and Peoria.

Lt. Tim Means with the Tulsa Police Department said they have reports of four burglaries happening. He said the first one happened on December 2nd and the others on December 12th, 13th, and fourteenth.

Lt. Means said she has been targeting multiple homes in the area. Surveillance video captured the moment she made entry into several of them.

“This individual is responsible for three first-degree burglaries and one second-degree burglary that we know of, and there are some larsenees that we’re looking at as well, stealing packages off porches,” Lt. Means with the TPD Burglary Unit said.

Another surveillance video shows the woman going to the front door of a home, knocking, and looking inside. She then opens the door wide enough to take a purse hanging right in the entryway, all while residents were inside.

“You should feel safe in your home and this individual is making it so that these people don’t feel safe,” Lt. Means said.

Olivia Standingbear understands that feeling all too well. Her home was one of the four burglarized.

“It just kind of feels like a violation of your comfort,” Standingbear said.

Standingbear said the suspect broke her side window to get inside her home.

“I received an alert from my security system that there had been motion at my residence while I was away.” “It was someone I didn’t recognize,” Standingbear said.

Standingbear said the woman used one of her stolen cards to charge Uber cash onto her Uber account and thinks the suspect may have taken an Uber to getaway.

“She took cash, cards, checks…those kind of things, but what really got to me is that she took my new passport and my old passport, which had my old passport, which had all my stamps of places I had traveled to, She also took an external hard drive that had tons of photos…those things you can’t really replace,” Standingbear said.

Lt. Means recommends staying alert on what's happening in your neighborhood and locking your doors even if you're home.

He asks anyone who has been a victim to file a report. For anyone who thinks they may have seen her on the street, he asks to call the police or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

