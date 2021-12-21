Man used screwdriver to stab security guard at south Tulsa grocery store, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after stabbing a security guard at a south Tulsa grocery store on Monday, police say.

The Tulsa Police Department responded to a call at WinCo near 71st Street and Memorial around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Tulsa police say their officers learned that Chadwick Warden had been inside the store causing problems, destroying property and stealing when a security guard asked him to leave.

The security guard asked Warden to leave several times and escorted him outside.

Police say the guard checked outside shortly after to make sure he'd left when Warden became aggressive and stabbed him in the thigh with a flathead screwdriver. The incident could be seen on surveillance video.

Police took Warden into custody on complaints of Assault with a Deadly Weapon After Former Conviction of a Felony.

The security guard is expected to recover from his injuries.

