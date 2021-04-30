Plane crashes at Tahlequah Municipal Airport early Friday morning

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Tahlequah Fire Department says a plane crashed at the Tahlequah Municipal Airport early Friday morning.
TFD confirms they responded to a call at 7:23 a.m. that a single plane crashed at the Tahlequah Municipal Airport. Firefighters say the pilot of the plane was the only occupant.
The pilot was then transported to the hospital. At this time, no serious injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
