'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond celebrates 25th anniversary with husband Ladd

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Ree wrote about their anniversary in a blog post on her website, sharing it to her Facebook page.

"It’s been a wild adventure, and we’ve experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns," she wrote in the blog.

Ladd and their nephew Caleb were involved in a fire truck accident while trying to put out a fire at their family farm in March.

Ladd broke his neck in the crash and Caleb had multiple injuries, but both were put on the road to recovery.

"I love you, Ladd," the Pioneer Woman wrote to cap off her post on Tuesday.

