Pickleball craze hits Green Country: Why the sport's popularity is exploding

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Get your paddle and a pickleball because the game has become quite the craze across the U.S., even right here in Green Country.

This craze started back in 2020, and since then it has grown.

According to USA Pickleball, almost 14 million players are in the U.S.

It has grown over 50% from 2022 to 2023.

But why is a sport that has been around since the 1960s gaining such traction?

2 News wanted to see why, and it took us to Ace Pickleball Club, located in Broken Arrow. It just opened in December, and the owners told us they see around 300 people a day play on their 18 courts.

That even includes a fierce group of players 2 News met.

Pam, Deon, Marci, and Becky are all proud grandmas. They all met on the pickleball court.

Related>>> City of Tulsa announces improvements project for sports courts, playgrounds.

They said anyone of any age can play, and it’s not all about winning that makes them love the sport.

“I’ve met a lot of wonderful people. We created a group of us that have been playing every Thursday night for the last year and a half. We now meet once a month for dinners. You get to meet more and more people here. It’s a great outreach program to me,” Deon Fourcade, a pickleball player at Ace, said.

The four women said it is the community that has been built from playing the game.

Becky Rogers has been playing for two years. When she retired, she told us not having any fun, active things to do was difficult for her, that is until she found the sport.

“I had to go out and find stuff, so pickleball has been a new community for me.”

According to the Greater Tulsa Pickleball Club, there are almost 8,000 members on their Facebook.

The ambassador of Tulsa for U.S. Pickleball told 2 News there are most likely thousands more who play in green country.

Ace, courts, and commons in south Tulsa, are just two clubs that opened recently.

There are over 40 public courts to play as well in Tulsa.

In June 2024, the City of Tulsa announced the improvements of 32 pickleball courts.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

