Photographer to host holiday photo fundraiser for veteran's group

TULSA, Okla. — It is the holiday season, and now is the time to get your face-to-face time with the big man in red!

You can do that this Saturday in Glenpool to benefit VFW Post 9126.

Making Memories Photography will be there for Snapshots with Santa. The goal is to get some great photos of your kids, raise awareness of the VFW, and provide financial support for the organization.

One hundred percent of the booking fees for the photo sessions are donated directly to the VFW.

Della Hernandez with Making Memories Photography will capture your little one with Santa.

"The VFW is just super close to my heart," Hernandez said. "My grandpa was involved in all of the Sapulpa VFW activities before he passed. So, I just super want to help them specifically. And I appreciate anything and everything that our military people do for us."

Snapshots with Santa is Saturday, December 3.

Each session for a single child is $25 for 10 minutes or $40 for multiple children. In the end, you pick out your favorite five photos, which Della quickly sends to your email.

Book your session with Santa here.

