Philbrook debuts new amenities, announces exhibits

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art says it's entering its busiest point of the decade so far with a number of new attractions and exhibits.

Philbrook curators unveiled plans for at least the next year headlined by a new attraction on the outside and some famous art on the inside to go with new features.

The Downtown Tulsa restaurant Elote recently debuted a satellite cafe inside the museum, and numerous beer and wine events are planned as well.

Museum President & CEO Scott Stulen helped open the new exhibit Collidoscope Feb. 2 with blown glass art inspired by Mexican-American influences

from the De La Torre brothers.

Then, 200 years of iconic American art gets displayed this fall featuring pieces from Georgia O'Keefe, Edward Hopper, and other famous artists.

An international samurai art exhibit comes next spring, Stulen added.

And the museum's backyard is already a top photogenic landmark for the Tulsa area, but Stulen told 2 News the long-awaited Tandy Pavilion will add concerts, classes, and more gardens.

"We're doing everything from our Art & Bloom coming up this spring, to beer festivals, to our wine experience event, to having exhibits that are this wide range of different artists and materials, spanning hundreds of years of time," he said.

"I want people to understand there's always something happening here and a variety of different experiences. So this isn't that museum you went on that fourth grade field trip and you saw everything and you come back 20 years later it's all the same stuff – that's not that."

The museum breaks ground on the pavilion in may and will open by summer 2025.

