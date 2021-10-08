Person of interest in a Tulsa homicide case shoots himself outside his mother's home

TULSA, Okla. — Tommy Carmichel is in the hospital Friday morning after shooting himself outside of the home where his mother, Carol Longacre was found dead.

According to Tulsa Police, Carmichel shot himself in the head early Friday morning. Police say he was taken to the hospital and likely in critical condition.

Investigators on the case had information about a truck to look for. They say they spotted the truck near 33rd and Southwest Blvd. around midnight.

Police attempted to pull him over and that’s when he led police on what they called, “a low speed chase.”

Based on the direction he was heading, TPD put officer at 58th and Rockford where his mother was killed just days before. When he arrived, he tried to get inside the home. When officer attempted to stop him, police say he shot himself.

Officers tell 2 News Oklahoma there was another person inside the home at the time.

“The house was occupied. That was another reason why we wanted to have people here because you don’t want it to turn into a hostage situation or something worse,” Lt. Brandon Davis said.

Tommy Carmichel was considered a person of interest in the death of his mother but not a suspect. Police did not have enough information linking Carmichel to the homicide to get an arrest warrant.

When police tried to contact Carmichel in Berry Hill, he ran from police and hid in Chandler Park. Police say he was the only person of interest in the death of his mother, who was found dead at her home, at 58th and Rockford a few days ago.

