PERIOD PANTRY: Tulsa nonprofit in need of feminine products

TULSA, Okla. — Cassie Celestain runs the Period Pantry Foundation, a nonprofit that provides period products to more than 55,000 girls across Tulsa County.

She said they're running low on products and need donations to help support girls through the summer.

More donations could help Celestain fight period poverty — the lack of access to safe and hygienic menstrual products during monthly periods and menstrual hygiene education.

"I would feel relieved knowing that we can continue to serve these girls," said Celestain.

KJRH

They provide tampons and pads to 70 schools across Tulsa County. She said there are various needs.

"We are in great need of pads threes, fours, and any kind of tampon sizes," said Celestain.

Across the nation, about one in four girls miss school because they don't have period products. Celestain sees the same statistics in Tulsa. She added that even a small donation helps girls continue their education.

"Changing the trajectory of their lives. Making sure that they're staying healthy and getting that education and moving their lives forward," said Celestain.

KJRH

Celestain said that there's another problem her nonprofit is dealing with.

"With the state of economics, getting grants is a little more challenging for smaller nonprofits," said Celestain.

She said anyone can drop off donations right to their door at 6363 E 31st St #110. Celestain said her struggles won't stop her from pursuing the nonprofit's mission.

"On a mission to ensure that menstruation is not a barrier to education, work, or wellbeing," said Celestain.

To donate financially to the period pantry, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

