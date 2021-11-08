Watch
Pepperollies make their return at Mazzio's

Pepperollies are back at Mazzio's as of Monday, selling at $6.99 for half dozen and $11.99 for a dozen.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 08, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A Green Country holiday favorite is back again this season.

Pepperollies are back at Mazzio's as of Monday, selling at $6.99 for half dozen and $11.99 for a dozen.

Pepperollies feature layers of dough, cheese and pepperoni baked into rolls and served with dipping sauce options marinara or ranch.

