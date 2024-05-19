Peace Run spreads a message of peace at Tulsa's boy's home

TULSA, Okla — The Peace Run stopped at Tulsa’s Boys Home and presented messages of peace. Arpan DeAngelo is one of the runners who spoke to the children.

"We try to allow them to feel peace, express peace, and get excited about it. Some of the events we do with music, with art, with poetry, running with the torch,” said DeAngelo.

Peace Run is a movement that runs 10,000 miles across the country, passing along a burning torch from city to city.

DeAngelo said it’s important to provide the message of peace at a young age.

"We try to allow them to feel peace, express peace, and get excited about it. Some of the events we do with music, with art, with poetry, running with the torch,” DeAngelo said.

The presentation also included a video of their global run and interactive dances. The boys also had to guess which county each of the runners was from and locate it on the map.

Harita Davies is from New Zealand and has learned a lot from the journey.

"Blown away the diversity of all of the states and of the people but then this kind of unifying effect of that makes it America,” said Davies.

Davies said over seven million people touched the torch from their run. Davies told 2 News it provides a special symbol for their message.

"People have used this torch as a symbol, so for us, it's a great symbol of humanity's hopes and dreams for peace, and that's why we run with it,” said Davies.

Peace Run's next stop is through Texas and then to New Mexico.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

