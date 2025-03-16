Pawnee County Sheriff's Office investigating after man found dead in burnt home

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Around 2 p.m. Mar. 15, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office received a call that a county resident may have died in the wildfires.

Deputies say concerned neighbors of the man had searched the debris of his burnt residence and located what appeared to be human remains.

PCSO said the victim had no living relatives, and the last time anyone had seen him was three days before Mar. 15.

The Sheriff's Office said it appears that the man was initially trying to leave his house when the fire kept him from escaping.

The Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the victim, and the sheriff's office said the location is not being shared out of respect for any unknown family members.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

