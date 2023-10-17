Pawhuska tourism sees spike ahead of movie release

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Millions worldwide are expected to see Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio's newest film, set entirely in Osage County.

Even on a Monday, Pawhuska's historic Kihekah Avenue was filled with visitors voyaging to the small city where most of the movie was filmed to get a peek at what they'll see on the big screen.

That includes sisters Sherry Babb and Vicki Mullins, the latter of whom read the original Killers of The Flower Moon book.

"I can't wait until the movie comes out. I think it's on in Tulsa at the Circle Cinema and that's the one I'm gonna try and go see," Mullins said.

"We're just really interested in the Native American culture anyway. And plus I love Leonardo," Babb added.

The duo visited talked to 2 News inside Sunset Ridge Gallery, an art, fur, and rug shop used for scenes in the movie.

Co-owner Cumali Cekan said movie scenes featuring his shop include a fur coat store, electric store, and a furniture store.

He said traffic has spiked in anticipation.

"Especially yesterday, it was Sunday. I've never seen it that busy. It was more busy than a regular day which normally, Sundays are closed everywhere," Cekan said. "But I've seen a lot of people and almost everybody is mentioning about the movie."

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney said the local economic boom is expected to ramp up even further once the movie finally comes out.

"People are going to come and we're going to welcome them and show them around send them to where they can find out the true history," McCartney said.

But this week is not just a celebration of Osage Culture being shown off in Hollywood. Residents and visitors alike told 2 News moviegoers should reflect on and honor the history that should not have happened in the area.

"An atrocity really, what happened," Mullins said. "It actually made me mad when I read the book about how (the Osage) were treated. And most people don't know that."

"It's a tragic story. You can't mention that enough. There's families that are still here," McCartney said. "You don't want to prosper over someone's tragedy."

