Photos from 1920's Osage County during 'Reign of Terror'

Oklahoma Historical Society

BURKHART, ERNEST GEORGE / CONVICT: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Ernest Burkhart, brother of Byron Burkhart who turned state's evidence, helping to send Kelsey Morrison, with whom he was charged jointly for the killing of Anna Brown. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original P Oklahoma Historical Society

HALE, W. K. & FAMILY / OSAGE INDIAN MURDERER: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Hale Freedom Plea Fails; Retrial Next September Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo 07/11/1928. Published on T-7-11-28. Oklahoma Historical Society

HALE, W. K. & FAMILY / OSAGE INDIAN MURDERER: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

