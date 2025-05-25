TULSA, Okla. — Storms on May 24 left thousands of Tulsans without power. In Broken Arrow, people said they were cleaning up after overnight flooding on May 25.

Residents near East 29th Street and Darlington Avenue said going into day two with no power was challenging.

WATCH: Parts of Tulsa and Broken Arrow recovering from power outages and flooding

Parts of Tulsa and Broken Arrow recovering from power outages and flooding

Len Wade was one of the thousands just trying to survive with no power.

"My generator will not run the air conditioning, so yeah, I'm ready to have it back on," said Wade.

KJRH

His neighbor Gloria George was right there with him.

"Can't use the dishwasher, can't use the refrigerator obviously," said George.

On May 25,PSO's outage map showed that 300 people had reported outages in the neighborhood on East 29th Street and Darlington Avenue. Wade said this was typical with heavy winds like those on May 24.

"I knew we were going to be without power; we always end up without power," said Wade.

In Broken Arrow, residents like Mark Mercer cleaned up from Sunday morning's flooding. The storm left cars floating in water and shut down streets.

"Broken Arrow is the best-kept Secret in the United States. They're tough, they're strong, and they will endure," said Mercer.

KJRH

Late afternoon on May 25, PSO restored the power in the neighborhood. Something George anticipated when 2 News spoke to her.

"I'm ready for it, I'm not used to the electricity being out this long… Just got to be positive," said George.

To check PSO's outage map, clickhere.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

