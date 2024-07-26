PARKSIDE: Pediatric psychiatric hospital adds training for OU & OSU med students

TULSA, Okla. — A recent study says there's only enough psychiatrists in Oklahoma for forty percent of the people who need them.

We found Parkside Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic in Tulsa is adding a new unit- dedicated to training and keeping the next wave of child psychiatrists.

Dr. Matthew Sharp, a psychiatrist at Parkside and the director of the new training floor said this will hopefully help him and other psychiatrists.

"Not enough of us to get the work done," said Dr. Sharp. He said the work is piling up, and he needs help.

It's like asking me to mine a mountain," Dr. Sharp said.

So, the hospital is starting a new training program floor for the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State medical students with Dr. Sharp.

This brand-new program is bringing state rivals together to tackle the mental health crisis in Tulsa and Oklahoma.

"It's great that we're the community and not so much as that Oklahoma rivalry," Sharp said.

Medical students, residents, and fellows will work side by side with Sharp for several weeks at the only pediatric psychiatric hospital in the state. One goal is to understand how to help children who can't explain their emotions.

The other goal is to cut the shortage in half and get the state to understand the importance of adolescent mental health.

"It's to get more people into mental health and interested in it and picking up our grasp the mental health in the state of Oklahoma," Sharp said.

