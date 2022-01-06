Pandemic Impacts Local Schools

TULSA, Okla — Students at three Tulsa Public Schools started their semester back Wednesday virtually.

Emerson Elementary. Along with Rogers Middle and high schools were in distance learning.

Students at Central Middle and High aren't stepping foot back into the classroom for the rest of the week.

The Tulsa public school district says the move is due largely to staff absences.

Dr. Deborah Gist says “like other entities we are struggling with staffing and it's true in terms of hiring and in terms of people out for illnesses.”

Union Public schools also making changes. The district says, Per new CDC guidelines. They're shortening the isolation period from ten days to five days.

Union still has a mask mandate. With the option to opt our for religious, medical or personal reasons. One fifth grade teacher says there have been a lot of absences. But it's not students missing class.

Jennifer Thornton fifth grade teacher.

“I've heard some of my coworkers say thngs like you know i bet we don't make it two weeks before we end up distance. Not because of the kids spread. But because of staffing issues. “

Jennifer Thornton says the possibility of having to go virtual again is worrisome.

“It is nerve-wracking because and worrisome about having all of that workload, unplugging all of our computer chords” said Thornton. “Getting all the materials and we have to change our lesson plans completely because it's different your delivery method has to be different when you are on computer than when you are in person.”

Thornton also says some of the teachers are concerned about the potential impact on students.

“Nobody wants to do that. We know in the classroom with kids with us is what's best for them. It's the most ideal environment for us to get most info across to them.”

In a statement to parents. Bixby public school’s superintendent Rob Miller says students should prepare for "possible short-term pivots to distance learning."

The district is also implementing more covid-19 protocols. Only students, teachers and faculty will be allowed in the building. That means no visitors. Or volunteers. The pandemic is also impacting some smaller schools. Collegiate Hall in Tulsa is starting this semester back Thursday virtually.

Olivia Martin, executive director at Collegiate Hall says, “We have enough middle school teachers who were sick today. That they went virtual already. And that's probably 8 or nine staff members. And we are a small school so that's a big hit. “

