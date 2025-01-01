Owasso teen among 1,800 racing in Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. — The New Year's tradition of the annual Smiley’s Racing Products Tulsa Shootout is back, bigger – and louder - than ever.

Almost 1,800 entrants will compete for six Golden Driller trophies.

"Without the Tulsa Shootout and figuring the facility could be used the way they wanted to use it with the dirt track and everything, the Chili Bowl wouldn't exist," Tulsa Shootout announcer Bryan Hulbert said on Jan. 1. "So this is what actually started it all."

Tens of thousands are expected in and out of the SageNet Center throughout the week. Tickets are $15 through Jan. 3 and $20 for the final races Jan. 4.



Previous coverage >>> Crowds catch action at 38th Tulsa Chili Bowl

Ray Brewer is hoping he'll be one of the winners. The 17-year-old Owasso driver has traveled the country racing with his dad for the last few years.

"It feels great to be back in a micro(-sprint car) seeing what we can do in this after chasing the big car at Tulsa County and Creek County," Brewer said. "We're just having fun and seeing what we can do."

This week is a homecoming for his Brewer Motorsports crew, who is also his family.

"We're a little crazy, so it's nerve-racking," said Amanda Brewer, Ray's mom.

"It takes a lot of dedication and patience because it's a hurry up and wait type of game," said Alyssa Jones, Ray's sister. "(Officials) tell you to hurry up, and then you just sit there and wait until it's your time to race."

The Brewer Motorsports team, like many crews during the races, will not be wearing an abundance of hearing gear, though.

"I just rough it out," Jones said. "I don't wear any of it." I just hope for the best. It's part of the dedication."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

