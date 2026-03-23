Owasso road project aims to improve safety at busy intersection

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso is working to improve an intersection that has seen multiple accidents and frequent traffic backups, officials said.

The project focuses on the intersection of North 129th East Avenue and East 106th Street North, which currently operates as a four-way stop. City leaders said that the setup has contributed to congestion and safety concerns, especially during peak travel times.

Owasso resident Toua Yang said he has witnessed several crashes at the intersection.

“The accidents down there have happened three times already,” Yang said.

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The city plans to transform the area into a larger intersection. With traffic lights, the project will expand the roadway from two lanes in each direction to four lanes in all directions. It will also include traffic lights and dedicated left- and right-turn lanes to improve traffic flow.

“That will help a lot because they’re not going to be one by one anymore,” Yang said.

Roger Stevens, director of operations for the City of Owasso, said the project is a top priority due to both safety concerns and increasing traffic volume.

“We’re very excited to get this project moving forward,” Stevens said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $6 million. Officials said about $4 million will be funded through a grant from the Indian Nations Council of Governments, with the remaining $2 million covered by local tax dollars.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2026.

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