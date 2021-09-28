Owasso police mourn officer who died from COVID-19

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department announced they are mourning the recent loss of a fellow officer to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, OPD says Officer Howard Smith passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19 on Monday in the hospital.
Officer Smith was with OPD for 26 years.
This comes nearly one month after the department mourned Officer Buddy Pales passing in late August.
READ MORE: Owasso police mourns officer who passed from COVID-19 complications
Trending Stories:
- QuikTrip eyeing Oklahoma City for remote travel center concept
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Expert warns users to look out for text message scams
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma health commissioner 'cautiously optimistic' about COVID-19 trends
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter