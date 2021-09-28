Watch
Owasso police mourn officer who died from COVID-19

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:03 AM, Sep 28, 2021
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department announced they are mourning the recent loss of a fellow officer to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, OPD says Officer Howard Smith passed away due to complications associated with COVID-19 on Monday in the hospital.

Officer Smith was with OPD for 26 years.

This comes nearly one month after the department mourned Officer Buddy Pales passing in late August.

