Owasso police mourns officer who passed from COVID-19 complications

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is mourning one of their own. They announced Sunday that Officer Edgar "Buddy" Pales passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.

Pales was a 29 year veteran with OPD.

Services for Pales will be held this Friday at First Baptist Church in Owasso.

This is the second police officer to pass away in Green Country due to COVID-19.

