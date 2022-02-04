Owasso couple using snow storm to their advantage

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso couple is using this snow storm to their advantage, by raising money for a good cause.

"We don't get the opportunity to use it very often, so this year with all the snow that we got we thought we could raise money for Owasso Ambucs," says Melissa Lay, Owasso Ambucs chapter president.

Her husband, Joe, is snow-blowing his neighbor's driveways, but how he's doing it is also catching people's eyes.

He's snow-blowing driveways in a shark costume, proudly sporting an "Ambucs" shirt.

Ambucs is a non-profit that donates tricycles to children and veterans who can't ride traditional bicycles.

The trikes are special made for those who have limited mobility.

"The trikes, like the smaller ones, can be controlled by both hands or feet, depending on what they need help with," says Lay.

Each trike can cost between $600 and $2,000.

All of the money the Lays make clearing out people's driveways is going straight to the organization.

Lay says these trikes allow kids to feel included in an activity they usually don't get to participate in.

If you are interested in volunteering or learning more, there is an Ambucs meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Wheels and Thrills in Owasso.

You can also donate at https://owassoambucs.rallyup.com/owassoambucs.

