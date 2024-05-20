BACK IN CUSTODY: Kimberly Graham re-arrested for 5 deaths

TULSA, Okla. — A woman convicted in the deaths of five people in a drunk driving crash in 2007 is back in custody.

A jury convicted Kimberly Graham of five counts first degree manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The crash killed Ronald and De Anna Rosser-Coatney, Anita Pauline Foote, Casey Jones and Shannon Lacey.

The jury sentenced Graham to 107 years in prison. Officials released her from prison 13 years later due to McGirt. Then in April 2023 the court ruled McGirt is not retroactive and Graham was ordered back to prison.

Graham's lawyer filed an appeal and in June 2023 an Oklahoma appellate court ruled her 14th amendment rights were violated and ordered her release again.

Now, the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit reversed that appeal and denied habeas relief. The decision reinstated her prison sentence and Graham is back in custody at the Tulsa County jail.

