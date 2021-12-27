OU cheerleader killed after weekend crash in Kansas

OKLAHOMA — A University of Oklahoma cheerleader was killed in a car crash near the Oklahoma-Kansas border early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Brittney Turley was traveling south on Kansas Highway 1 when her truck, a 2014 Ram 1500, veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier.

Turley was taken to Comanche County Hospital where she later died. The other passenger, her sister Morgan Turley, was taken to a local medical center to be treated for her injuries.

It is currently unknown what caused Turley's truck to veer off the road. KHP is investigating the crash.

This news comes in the days leading up for the Oklahoma Sooners to play in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio against the Oregon Ducks.

Turley's teammate Talia Barnett is holding a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical costs for the Turley family.

