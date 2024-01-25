OSU-Tulsa holds conference on civilian space travel

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State University in Tulsa hosted global aerospace leaders for a conference about civilian space travel.

The Human Research Program for Civilians in Spaceflight and Space Habitation conference included a workshop from NASA, FAA, commercial space companies, astronauts, and researchers from around the globe.

Health, safety, and performance of civilians living and working in space was discussed during the two-day conference.



Jim Bridenstine, former NASA director, said the results of the workshop will help transform what’s possible in commercial space travel.

“We are trying to build the data and information so that people have the knowledge when they go into space of what to expect and how to mitigate the potential negative effects,” Bridenstine said. “We are at the beginning. This is a whole new day. What we have shaped in this conference is going to have implications for humanity for years down the road.”

Dr. Michael Marge, vice chair for the IAASS workshop planning committee, said humanity is on the cusp of an exponential increase in space exploration as more private companies enter the commercial space race.

This could lead to civilians having more access to frontiers that previously could only be explored by astronauts in perfect health.

“The proposal that prompted the workshop was developed over months during think-tank sessions with spaceflight experts, scientists, spaceflight providers, medical experts and space agency representatives,” Marge said. “The conference presented a comprehensive program of research that we think will address all known problems that humans face in space so that we can find countermeasures to reduce the risk and make it possible for them to go into space with good health, safety, and comfort.”

