Air and Space Museum limited exhibit features Okla. native William 'Bill' Pogue

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Air and Space Museum announced it limited exhibit on NASA astronaut and Oklahoma native William 'Bill' Pogue.

Pogue was born in Okemuh, Okla. on January 23, 1930, growing up in the state and attending Oklahoma Baptist University for his bachelors degree followed by his masters at Oklahoma State University.

After graduating with his masters degree Pogue turned his focus to the Air Force. He was a combat fighter pilot in the Korea war later becoming one of the well known aerobatic pilots in the Air Force's Thunderbirds.

In 1966, Pogue caught the attention of NASA two years after the first moon landing being selected for the 1973 Skylab 4 space mission.

After a long career in aerospace and aviation Pogue served on the board of directors for the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

“This exhibit is an opportunity for Oklahomans to celebrate a fellow Oklahoman who achieved great things that were literally out of this world,” said Tonya Blansett, executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. “Bill has many family members in the area that have shared their fond memories of their father, brother, and uncle. We feel very honored to share these special items that Bill donated to TASM to share for generations to come.”

Many of Pogue's notable works including several books will be on display. These books include, “How To Go To The Bathroom In Space,” and “Space Trivia”, as well as his biography “But for the Grace of God: An Autobiography of an Aviator and Astronaut. Soar with Eagles.”

Other items on display include three of Pogue's NASA flight suits, awards and medallions and letters from notable figures including President Richard Nixon among others.

The exhibit runs form January 23 through February 17.

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

