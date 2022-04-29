OSU partners with Arizona to combat opioid crisis

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State University announced a partnership Friday with the University of Arizona to combat the opioid crisis.

The universities aim to discover non-addictive treatments for those with chronic pain, and new ways to treat substance abuse disorder.

OSU President D.r Kayse Shrum says the two schools will share institutional resources and research.

"I think anytime there is a crisis to this level, it's important for universities to use their intellectual prowess to come together to really create solutions for society and I believe that's what we have the opportunity to do here," Shrum says.

The OSU Center for Health Sciences National Center for Wellness and Recovery has access to about 18,000 novel research molecules from Purdue Pharma. They're designed to target mechanisms with chronic pain and addiction and will enable research into risk factors, causes and potential treatments for addiction.

"The ability to tangibly show the public what our land grant universities do, this is what we do," said University of Arizona President Robert Robbins. "Coming together and the force multiplier of having the 2 of us come together it will cut down the time necessary to develop these new drugs."

Arizona and Oklahoma are home to Indigenous populations affected by drug addiction. The two universities say they're committed to addressing the impact of substance use disorders and chronic pain in these populations.

