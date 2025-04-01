OSHA investigating death at construction site in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has died after an incident at an active construction site near 151st and Memorial in Bixby.

The City of Bixby said the Bixby Fire Department responded to a construction site operated by Red Dog Construction around 10:00 a.m., and a patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A.) is investigating what happened at the construction site.

Red Dog Construction sent a statement saying:



"We are heartbroken to confirm that a tragic accident occurred at one of our job sites, resulting in the passing of a valued member of our team. Our deepest sympathies are with the individual’s family, friends, and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time. We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities as they conduct their investigation, and we are committed to supporting everyone affected by this loss. Out of respect for the family’s privacy and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

