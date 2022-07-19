OSDH reminds Oklahomans to stay diligent as COVID-19 cases increase

OKLAHOMA CITY — Active COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again across the state of Oklahoma. The State Department of Health (OSDH) is now reminding others there are tools available to protect themselves and their loved ones.

In the week of July 3 through July 9, Oklahoma saw 8,449 new cases. This came to 16,591 active, ongoing cases throughout the state.

OSDH says despite the at-home, non-reportable tests being made available to the luck, hospitalizations are increasing as well as transmission levels throughout the state.

The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook last Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“One of the best things you can do if you are symptomatic is to test and stay home,” says Keith Reed, Commissioner of Health. “Taking these precautions will help reduce community transmission. Additionally, there are tools available you can choose to use to protect yourself including good handwashing, testing, vaccination and wearing a mask in high-risk areas. Effective treatments are also available, including antiviral medications and antibody treatment.”

The state has many online resources for Oklahomans to use. These tools offer a range of services ranging from ordering at-home tests to finding an testing site. You can find the full list of resources below:

Order Free At-home COVID-19 Tests

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Vaccination & Booster Scheduling

Therapeutics/Anti-Viral Treatment Finder

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --