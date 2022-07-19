Best Friend remembers woman killed at the Center of the Universe Shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are still investigating a shooting that happened at Tulsa's Center of the Universe early Sunday morning, killing 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo.

Serenity had just turned 18 a week ago. She was going to be a Senior at Catoosa High School. Her friend said she was incredibly kind, sweet, and selfless.

“For a long time when we were kids, we would go skating…the skating rink is where we lived at,” Gabby Morris said.

Morris is holding onto her memories of Serenity McAdoo. They've known each other for ten years.

“She’s been my best friend since I was in second grade," Morris said.

But this weekend, Morris got devastating news.

Her best friend was the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a call just before three O'clock Sunday morning about an altercation between two groups of young people.

Investigators said one group fired several rounds hitting The Williams Center and the others drove off. Morris said she talked with McAdoo's boyfriend after multiple texts and calls from friends.

“He had just told me that they had got asked to leave and that they were leaving, and people started instantly shooting at the car and the tragedy happened,” Morris said.

Police said McAdoo was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Morris said Serenity liked to hang out at the Center of the Universe, a spot that draws people with it's unique echo.

“She kind of started hanging around people I wasn’t comfortable hanging around, so we kind of just didn’t hang out with those people together,” Morris said.

We reached out to Tulsa Jazz Depot to see if their surveillance cameras captured any video. They provided the following statement.

"Tulsa Police made the Jazz Depot aware of a shooting that took place near the Center of the Universe yesterday morning. We are cooperating fully with The Tulsa Police as they conduct their investigation."

Meanwhile, Morris is still trying to process the loss of her friend.

“I lost a part of me. She was my best friend, she was someone that I hung out with all the time, it hurt really, really bad, but it wasn’t fair to her. I’m most confused and angry than anything,” Morris said.

No arrests have been made, but police are asking anyone with information to call 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --