Lack of rain forces some Oklahoma counties to enact burn bans

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The state is at high risk for wildfires with dry conditions and no chance of rain in the forecast.

There’s one already burning in Blaine County, so now some eastern Oklahoma counties have put the first burn bans of the summer in place. Okmulgee County declared a 7-day burn ban while Creek County is under a 14-day burn ban.

This means all burning is prohibited.

“Gas grills on hard surface is allowed but everything else is not allowed at this point. We are in a very critical fire danger with the drought, high temps, low humidity. Things are critical right now,” said Tim Craighton the Okmulgee County Emergency Management Director.

He says they have to meet certain criteria to put a burn ban in place. That includes drought conditions, no rain for a certain number of days and a certain number of fires that have been called in. Craighton says they’ve met all three, especially the call volume.

“Maybe a couple calls a week might be normal across the county but we are getting two and three a day,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Creek County Task Force has already responded to the wildfire in Blaine County after firefighters there requested assistance. That task force includes someone from fire departments in Olive, Drumright, Shamrock, Kellyville, and Depew as well as Creek County Emergency Management.

If a fire breaks out and those fire personnel aren’t there, that could put a strain on fighting fires in Creek County.

“Each one of those agencies just sent one of their brush trucks," said Newt Stephens, Creek County Commissioner for District 1. "Everybody works together pretty smooth here so we try not to over-extend ourselves but at the same time we may need help.”

Craighton and Stephens agree they could easily find themselves in a situation like Blaine County if a fire started here.

“In a blink of an eye and a good breeze it's a serious fire. It’s not just some leaves burning in a backyard. So just avoid it. It can wait,” Stephens said.

He says Creek County enacted a longer burn ban to be on the safe side and lessen the paperwork it takes to put one in place. Stephens adds they can reverse it if conditions improve.

Haskell, Le Flore and Sequoyah counties have also declared burn bans.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --