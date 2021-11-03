OSDH preparing to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 375,000 children in Oklahoma ages 5 to 11 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA and CDC have issued recommendations to administer Pfizer's vaccine.

“We’ve been anticipating this announcement for some time,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health Interim Commissioner Keith Reed. “OSDH is prepared to start administration as vaccine arrives in the state. We’re optimistic about extending this vaccine to even more of our population, improving our collective immunity as a state.”

This vaccine is being provided through a new logistical supply chain. Shipments of the new supply have begun to arrive in Oklahoma and OSDH anticipates it will increase over the course of the next week, becoming more broadly available through our wide range of pandemic providers.

OSDH encourages parents and guardians to consult their child’s pediatrician to determine what may be best given their personal health history.

Learn more at the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website..

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --