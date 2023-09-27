OSDE set to discuss TPS accreditation at September meeting

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education board is holding its monthly meeting. The agenda includes Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation with “possible action” being taken. TPS representatives, including Dr. Ebony Johnson, are expected to speak to the board as well.

TPS has been under fire for various reasons from State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Although critics and the majority of TPS parents consider the attacks baseless, it led to TPS’s accreditation being in limbo and the departure of Superintendent Doctor Deborah Gist.

In August, the state board approved accreditation for TPS with stipulations that included improvement in three areas (F-grade schools, reading, and financial transparency). The state board required monthly updates. It also included a stern warning from Walters. “Do not test me,” he said during August’s meeting and threatened that losing accreditation is still possible.

Ryan Walters talking Tulsa Public Schools

A community update, sent on behalf of Interim TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson, details a recent meeting with Walters. Johnson asked for clarity on areas they must improve.



Meetings lately max capacity. Walters gained national attention for wanting to bring back Christian prayer in school, among other issues. He testified before a House committee urging a ban on schools taking money from China.

TPS has repeatedly denied any communist money funding their program at Booker T. Washington High School. That’s why Eddie Conger plans to show up at the meeting on Thursday in hopes of having a chance to speak. He’s the superintendent of International Leadership of Texas. Texas allows the school’s Mandarin program.

“Oklahoma is lucky to have a school like Booker T. Washington and we are lucky to have American teachers teaching Chinese,” he said. “Hey, folks, got a question, why don’t we have barbecue, have a cup of coffee and let’s look exactly at what’s going on.”

Ryan Walters testifies in Washington, DC

One person who won’t be there: TPS parent Ashley Daly. She’s been to every meeting for a year.

“It doesn’t seem useful to go to those meetings anymore,” she said. “It seems unproductive and more like a show.”

Instead, she’s trusting TPS leaders to handle the meeting and plans to focus on being involved in schools.

“I think that’s where the work needs to be done,” she said. “We’ve got things to do and kids to take care of.”

Walters has said he looks forward to working with Dr. Johnson and TPS leadership and helping them reach their goals.

See more stories about TPS's continued battle with the OSDE on the TPS Accreditation Fight webpage.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

