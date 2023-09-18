State Supt. Ryan Walter to testify at US House Committee Meeting

TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walter will testify at a U.S. House Committee meeting on Education and the Workforce Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Walters was invited to testify in the subcommittee hearing, "Academic Freedom Under Attack: Loosening the CCP's [Chinese Communist Party] Grip on America's Classroom."

2 News previously reported, TPS's Booker T. Washington Confusious Classroom Program is partnered with a nonprofit in Texas which is used as immersive Chinese language learning tool.



TheInternational Leadership of Texas nonprofit uses a method of teaching that lifts the language learning of Spanish, English and Chinese. The program has been utilized by BTW for the past 14 years and continues to teach students the Chinese language.

Former Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist said the program has been successfully used in BTW.

"I think it's important for Tulsans to understand that this is a contract with the International Leadership of Texas, related to the teacher at Booker T. Washington who has worked with this content successfully for 14 years," said Gist.

Other schools and districts have adopted similar programs in recent years.

2 News reached out to Walters' office for sources supporting his claims and are waiting on a response.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

