State board to require districts provide reports of all foreign contributions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved action requiring Oklahoma schools to report funding that was obtained from a foreign government.

On Aug. 3, Walters shared his thoughts on TPS's alleged funding received from the Chinese government.

"I have been looking more and more into what's going on in Tulsa Public Schools, and its just been unbelievable to find out that they're one of the only schools in the country that are taking money from the Chinese government," Walters said.

China will not be allowed in Oklahoma schools. pic.twitter.com/BC4caDvPuj — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) August 2, 2023

In a July 10 TPS board meeting, members spoke about Booker T. Washington's Confusious Classroom Program. Board member E'Lena Ashley wanted to bring up that the program is affiliated with the Chinese government.

"We are still using the Confusious Classroom which is still affiliated with the CPP organization. I think parents and citizens should know about that as well," said Ashley. "The CPP is the Chinese government, political organization that is still involved in school systems here in Tulsa."



Then Superintendent Deborah Gist clarified that the BTW program was affiliated with a nonprofit in Texas.

"I think it's important for Tulsans to understand that this is a contract with the International Leadership of Texas. Related to the teacher at Booker T. Washington who has worked with this content successfully for 14 years," said Gist.

TheILTexas is a form of learning that encapsulates global perspectives to further objectives through language.

In the SBOE meeting Thursday, Walters and the board discussed the nonprofit funding from the organization to BTW.

The approval will now require public schools to special report any funding related to or from a foreign government.

