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OSBI: Okmulgee City Councilor arrested for child abuse

Marcus Jeffrey 2.PNG
KJRH
Marcus Jeffrey 2.PNG
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OKMULGEE, Okla. — According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Okmulgee Police Department requested that it investigate an alleged case of child abuse in November 2025.

OSBI said a police report taken by the Okmulgee Police Department said 63-year-old Marcus Jeffrey, who was a teacher for the youth group and city councilor, struck several minors with a belt during a youth meeting at the East Side Baptist Church.

Video of the incident, reviewed by OSBI, showed Jeffrey swinging and striking children with a belt.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jeffrey on charges of child abuse.

OSBI said Jeffrey turned himself in to the Okmulgee County Detention Center March 24.

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