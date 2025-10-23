OSBE: $4B budget approval, Sperry teachers reinstated

OKLAHOMA CITY — The first regularly scheduled meeting for the new Oklahoma State Board of Education is in the books.

The Ryan Walters-era unraveling continues and they approved the next budget.

The board is asking legislators for just over $4 billion for the 2027 fiscal year, which is $23 million more than they got last year. They say mainly due to the rising cost of teacher insurance.

Highlights include nearly $12 million for literacy funding and more than $42 million for teacher retention and recruitment.

“We have to have great teachers,” said Superintendent Lindel Fields. “It’s no secret. We’ve struggled to retain teachers.”

The budget was top priority for Fields because it is typically due no later than October 1. Due to Ryan Walters’ resignation, the board got an extension.

The board voted unanimously not to issue any accreditation warnings to 14 schools, including six in Green Country, because they had concerns Walters had been effectively making up his own rules.

Board member Becky Carson says she could not in good conscience issue a warning.

“It has to do with the leadership that was there and possibly tainting the issue,” she said.

“I almost want to hit the reset button on this process,” said Board Member Chris Vandenhende.

Regarding a controversial lawsuit on Walters social studies standards, Fields says they’re asking the court to extend the temporary halt on them, so they can review them and ask for public comment.

“I think there will be some changes to them,” said Fields.

They also reinstated the teaching certificates of three Sperry educators who were accused of failing to report a sexual assault. We’re told they discovered new evidence that indicates revoking their licenses isn’t allowed by state statute.

Instead, the board will issue a formal reprimand — a so-called “do-better letter” to them, as well as put them on a probationary status.

Sperry‘s superintendent issued a statement saying he’s glad the truth has prevailed and looks forward to welcoming them back to class Friday morning.

