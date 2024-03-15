Osage Nation wraps up week-long ratification celebration

The Osage Nation is wrapping up a week-long celebration to honor the ratification of the Osage Nation Constitution on March 11, 2006.
The 2024 Sovereignty Day Celebration Committee includes Andrea Kemble, Jane Perrier, Tim Lookout and Avis Ballard.
Saturday, March 16, is the final day of the celebration at the Skyline Event Center at the Osage Casino in Tulsa.
Schedule
- 2:00 p.m.: Gourd Dance
- 5:00 p.m.: Supper
- 6:30 p.m.: Gourd Dance
- 7:00 p.m.: Grand Entry
Head Staff
- Head Singer: Silas Satepauhoodle
- Head Man: TJ Redcorn
- Head Lady: Whitney Freeman
- Host Gourd: Osage Gourd Group
- MC: Archie Mason & Tim Lookout
- AD: John Bighorse Jr. & Noah Shadlow
- Osage Nation Princess: Miss Lulu Goodfox
The contest features all age groups and prizes for the winners.
Contest Categories
- Tiny Tots 0-6 yrs
- Jr. Straight 7-12 yrs and Jr. Cloth 7-12 yrs
- 1st -$100, 2nd-$75, 3rd-$50, 4th-$25
- Teen Straight 13-17 yrs and Teen Cloth 13-17 yrs
- 1st-$150, 2nd-$100, 3rd-$75, 4th-$50
- Men’s Straight 18 yrs+, Men’s Fancy 18 yrs+
- 1st-$1000, 2nd-$750, 3rd-$500
- Women’s Buckskin 18 yrs+, and Women’s Cloth 18 yrs+
- 1st-$1000, 2nd-$750, 3rd-$500
- Osage Men’s Straight 18 yrs+, and Osage Women’s Cloth 18 yrs+
- 1st-$1000, 2nd-$750, 3rd-$500
For more information about Saturday's celebration, click here.
