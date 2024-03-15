Osage Nation wraps up week-long ratification celebration

The Osage Nation is wrapping up a week-long celebration to honor the ratification of the Osage Nation Constitution on March 11, 2006.

The 2024 Sovereignty Day Celebration Committee includes Andrea Kemble, Jane Perrier, Tim Lookout and Avis Ballard.

Saturday, March 16, is the final day of the celebration at the Skyline Event Center at the Osage Casino in Tulsa.

Schedule



2:00 p.m.: Gourd Dance

5:00 p.m.: Supper

6:30 p.m.: Gourd Dance

7:00 p.m.: Grand Entry

Head Staff



Head Singer: Silas Satepauhoodle

Head Man: TJ Redcorn

Head Lady: Whitney Freeman

Host Gourd: Osage Gourd Group

MC: Archie Mason & Tim Lookout

AD: John Bighorse Jr. & Noah Shadlow

Osage Nation Princess: Miss Lulu Goodfox

The contest features all age groups and prizes for the winners.

Contest Categories



Tiny Tots 0-6 yrs

Jr. Straight 7-12 yrs and Jr. Cloth 7-12 yrs

1st -$100, 2nd-$75, 3rd-$50, 4th-$25

Teen Straight 13-17 yrs and Teen Cloth 13-17 yrs

1st-$150, 2nd-$100, 3rd-$75, 4th-$50

Men’s Straight 18 yrs+, Men’s Fancy 18 yrs+

1st-$1000, 2nd-$750, 3rd-$500

Women’s Buckskin 18 yrs+, and Women’s Cloth 18 yrs+

1st-$1000, 2nd-$750, 3rd-$500

Osage Men’s Straight 18 yrs+, and Osage Women’s Cloth 18 yrs+

1st-$1000, 2nd-$750, 3rd-$500

For more information about Saturday's celebration, click here.

