Osage County Sheriff's Office investigating after juvenile killed in homicide

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a homicide that took the life of a juvenile.

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to Bluestem Lake near Pawhuska on the morning of March 8.

The sheriff's office said that a suspect was in custody in connection with the homicide.

They ask anyone with photos, video, or witness statements to contact them at 918-287-3131.

2 News Oklahoma is working to learn more about this story. We will bring you updates on air and online as we get them.

