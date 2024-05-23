Watch Now
Osage County deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail

Osage County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 23, 2024
OSAGE COUNTY — An Osage County Sheriff's deputy is accused of bringing contraband into the Osage County Jail.

OCSO Undersheriff Gary Upton said Deputy David Shawn Lynd brought a "dangerous substance" into the Pawhuska jail.

Lynd faces charges of:

  • neglect of duty
  • carrying drugs into jail
  • executive officer asking for or receiving a bribe
  • endeavors or conspiring to deliver
  • manufacture, or possess controlled dangerous substances

Lynd is suspended without pay, pending the results of the investigation.
Upton said more information will be released after Lynd's arraignment on May 23.

