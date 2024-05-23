Osage County deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail

OSAGE COUNTY — An Osage County Sheriff's deputy is accused of bringing contraband into the Osage County Jail.

OCSO Undersheriff Gary Upton said Deputy David Shawn Lynd brought a "dangerous substance" into the Pawhuska jail.

Lynd faces charges of:



neglect of duty

carrying drugs into jail

executive officer asking for or receiving a bribe

endeavors or conspiring to deliver

manufacture, or possess controlled dangerous substances

Lynd is suspended without pay, pending the results of the investigation.

Upton said more information will be released after Lynd's arraignment on May 23.

