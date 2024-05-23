Osage County deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into jail

OSAGE COUNTY — An Osage County Sheriff's deputy is accused of bringing contraband into the Osage County Jail.
OCSO Undersheriff Gary Upton said Deputy David Shawn Lynd brought a "dangerous substance" into the Pawhuska jail.
Lynd faces charges of:
- neglect of duty
- carrying drugs into jail
- executive officer asking for or receiving a bribe
- endeavors or conspiring to deliver
- manufacture, or possess controlled dangerous substances
Lynd is suspended without pay, pending the results of the investigation.
Upton said more information will be released after Lynd's arraignment on May 23.
