ORU taking on TCU in first game of 2023 College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — ORU is playing against TCU in the first game of the 2023 College World Series Friday at 1 p.m. This is the first time since 1978 the team has qualified for the Series.

2 News previously reported the teams welcome home Monday after defeating Oregon during the Super Regional in Oregon June 11.

2 News' sports reporter Dan Lindblad broke some news this week as he asked former Bishop Kelley Comet Jake McMurray about their Twin Snakes tradition after getting on first base. We have the story here.

The ORU Golden Eagles had one day of practice on their home field before beginning their journey to Omaha Wednesday. Crowds gathered at the ORU campus near 81st and Lewis, sending well wishes as the team boarded the bus.

The team arrived in Omaha participating in open-field practice Thursday where they began acclimating to the World Series field.

