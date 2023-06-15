Oklahoma to Omaha: A fan guide to the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — The ORU Golden Eagles baseball team made it to Omaha, Nebraska Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the team is practicing on the field in preparation for the first game of the College World Series on Friday.

2 News talked to Tim Johnston ORU's athletic director. He said over 2,000 people requested tickets to attend the College World Series. ORU had an allotment of 1,400 tickets and they sold out quickly.

Fans from all over the nation are going to Omaha Father's Day weekend and the following week to see their favorite college teams fight for the World Series Champion title.



Previous story>>> ORU Golden Eagles soaring to College World Series in Omaha

ORU Advances to College World Series

Here are some fast facts about Omaha and the College World Series provided by Visit Omaha.



Omaha started hosting the NCAA College World Series 1950, with the series switching stadiums to the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in 2011.

In 2021, Omaha hosted 12.1 million visitors to the games, which is a rough estimate for attendance in 2023.

For sports fans, Omaha has sports bars and breweries scattered throughout downtown. Omaha also has golf courses around the city.

The city includes many family-friendly activities that are fun for all. These activities include the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Lauritzen Garden, Old Market Entertainment District and Omaha Children's Museum.

For free entertainment Omaha's riverwalk, bike paths and Bob Kerrey's Pedestrian Bridge.

ORU plays TCU on Friday at 1 p.m. To stay up to date with ORU's journey follow the 2 News Sports Facebook group.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

