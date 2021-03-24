ORU prays faith will lead them to victory

TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Eagles men’s basketball team is just one weekend away from the Elite Eight

On Wednesday, Coach Paul Mills and the team greeted students at the Mabee Center via Zoom.

It was an hour of praise, preaching, and even a little cheering from the cheerleaders. The students also cheered them on, and a prayer was said on behalf of the team.

Mills spoke to the students about a victory this Saturday, but he also had a message of unity and faith.

“We want to be a team in a culture that doesn’t see people come together, that we can be a team from different socioeconomic, demographic," Mills said. "That we can put love on display through the power of Jesus Christ, and we are thankful for that platform.”

Mills said he considers Saturday a chance to retake a test the team failed when they lost to Arkansas in the regular season.

The game on Saturday takes place at 6:25 pm. There will be a watch party at the Mabee Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

