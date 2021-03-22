Students react to Oral Roberts making it to the Sweet 16

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, even though class was in session for students at Oral Roberts University, the main lesson was advancement.

Students celebrated ORU's men's basketball win over Florida, which made history, sending the team to the Sweet 16.

Many students gathered at the Mabee Center Sunday night for the game, while some watched at home. Joshua Marshall, a junior at ORU, said the team's win was an inspiration.

“Through the last final minutes, I saw the strength and endurance that everybody had and the willingness to win,” Marshall said.

The team's road to the national championship must go through the Arkansas Razobacks this Saturday at 6:25 p.m.

