Tulsa police search for person of interest in deadly hit and run

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are still attempting to locate a car and person of interest in a deadly hit and run from St. Patrick’s Day.
Just after midnight, Charles Chenoweth was walking south on 73rd E. Ave. in front of Grissom Elementary at 6646 S. 73rd E. Ave. There are no sidewalks in that area, so he walked in the street. A car driving north on 73rd E. Ave. hit Chenoweth and kept going. Chenoweth died from the crash.
Police are looking for a black 1997 Lincoln Towncar with:
- OK license plate: JIH268 - alternate plate: 97LINC
- VIN: 1LNLM81W3VY711795
Police are also looking for a person of interest, Juan Pablo Tellez, 29, Jr. a.k.a. Juan Pablo Torres, Junior.
Anyone with information about the vehicle's whereabouts or the person of interest, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter