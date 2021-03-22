Getaway driver in shooting of 2 Tulsa police officers gets 24 years in prison

TULSA, Okla. — The getaway driver in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers is sentenced to 24 years in prison.

A jury found Matthew Hall guilty on two counts of accessory to a felony for driving David Ware away from the scene. He is sentenced to two 12 year sentences to be served consecutively. David Ware is accused of shooting and killing sergeant Craig Johnson and severely wounding officer Aurash Zarkeshan on June 29 2020.

Jury finds Matthew Hall guilty in shooting of 2 Tulsa police officers

Earlier this month, a jury recommended Hall serve 12 years for each felony count. A judge will decide if he will serve those years consecutively or concurrently. Meaning that he could serve both sentences at the same time or he may need to serve each count separately for a total of 24 years. Hall’s attorney was fighting for a lesser punishment but not surprised by the verdict.

“This is a highly emotional trial just because the circumstances around it. I figured the jury was going to have a tough time putting that aside even though we made it very clear that Matthew had nothing to do with the violent acts,” Halls attorney, Brian Martin said.

Both Ware and Hall pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Ware is facing charges of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and obstructing a police officer. His trial will begin in June.

