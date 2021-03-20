Tulsa single mother fears safety after home burglary

TULSA, Okla. — 23-year-old Jayme Butler fears for the safety of her family after someone burglarized her west Tulsa home.

A second arrival by unknown visitors has her on edge.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, is that them?'" Butler said.

On March 7, after a long day of work, Butler pulled into her driveway and a familiar-looking token greeted her.

"I looked at it and was like, 'Oh my God, is that my dad's ashes in the driveway?'" she said. "At that point I realized that someone broke into my house."

Thankfully, father's ashes were still in tact, but the home he left her a decade ago was not.

"My whole house is completely trashed and I can see that both of my doors have been kicked down," Butler said.

Her TV is missing, belongings scattered all throughout the house, and her 2-year-old daughter's bedroom turned inside out.

Butler's childhood home, now the house her daughter, Tymber, is growing up in, was violated by intruders.

"They came into my home. They saw the family pictures up. They saw my daughter’s bedroom," she said. "They can tell it was a single mother’s home and for them to continue... that's just beyond me. That's just beyond me, honestly."

After staying at her friend's house for a week and a half, a surveillance camera at her front step picked up a couple of visitors.

Butler told 2 Works for You she cannot say the two people in the video are the ones who broke into her home but admits the fact she does not know is what scares her the most.

"What if they are in my neighborhood and I'm there?" she said.

Butler said she did call the police about the surveillance video but has not heard back yet. She said her worst fear is the burglars know her daily schedule.

She said she would not return home until she feels safe enough for her and her daughter.

