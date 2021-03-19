Tulsa police searching for missing, endangered woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a woman they say is missing and endangered.

Iva Joetta Koopman has not been seen since March 1. Police say she was last seen near 46th Street North and Main. There is concern about her well being.

Anyone with information about where Koopman is should call 918-596-COPS.

