Oklahoma native, actress Olivia Munn urges "#StopAsianHate"

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native, actress Olivia Munn is urging people to stop Asian hate in light of recent attacks across the country.

Munn graduated from the University of Oklahoma before moving to Los Angeles to begin her career. Her mother is Vietnamese.

In light of recent attacks on Asian Americans across the country Munn started speaking out on cable news outlets and her social media platforms to raise awareness to the rising violence in the Asian community.

Munn is sharing stories of attacks and ways to support the community HERE.

