Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma native, actress Olivia Munn urges "#StopAsianHate"

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nicholas Hunt
Olivia Munn attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
2018 VMAs: Star-studded in New York City
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 12:35:00-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native, actress Olivia Munn is urging people to stop Asian hate in light of recent attacks across the country.

READ MORE: Biden: Attacks on Asian Americans must stop

Munn graduated from the University of Oklahoma before moving to Los Angeles to begin her career. Her mother is Vietnamese.

In light of recent attacks on Asian Americans across the country Munn started speaking out on cable news outlets and her social media platforms to raise awareness to the rising violence in the Asian community.

Crimes against Asian-Americans intensify during pandemic

Munn is sharing stories of attacks and ways to support the community HERE.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7